Iron Lynx confirms drivers for its Lamborghini entries

Iron Lynx has finalized the driver lineup for its three Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 entries in the Rolex 24 At Daytona as the Italian team prepares to take on the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

For the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the No. 63 GTD PRO entry includes former Formula 1 and current IndyCar Series racer Roman Grosjean. As previously announced, he’ll drive alongside Lamborghini factory drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, as well as Jordan Pepper. Both Bortolotti and Caldarelli have won the 24 Hour twice.

In the GTD class, the Iron Dames entry will have the team’s usual all-female lineup in the No. 83, the same squad that took class victory in the 24 Hours of Spa last year. Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Doriane Pin and Michelle Gatting will pilot the No. 83.

Both the 63 and 83 entries will be competing in the full Michelin Endurance Cup, the championship that is composed of the four endurance races — the Rolex 24, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and Motul Petit Le Mans.

The one-off No. 19 entry will be driven by Claudio Schiavoni, Raffaele Giammaria and Lamborghini factory drivers Franck Perera, and Rolf Ineichen who have both won Daytona previously.

“We are thrilled to announce our fantastic driver lineup and amazing three-car entry for the upcoming prestigious Rolex 24 At Daytona which marks our first participation in IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup,” said Iron Lynx principal Andrea Piccini. “It is also great to bring the Iron Dames back to America, helping to build our fan base in the States and follow on from the amazing support they received at last year’s 1000 Miles of Sebring.

“As we embark on this season, we will use the learnings from our previous intense seasons to approach 2023 with the same spirit and attitude, combining new and existing drivers with a rich knowledge of winning in motorsport.”