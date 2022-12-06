Grosjean to dovetail IndyCar with factory Lamborghini ride

Alongside his full-season duties with Andretti Autosport in the NTT IndyCar Series, Romain Grosjean will keep busy in 2023 and beyond as the newest member of the factory Lamborghini Squadra Corse sports car program.

The Swiss-born Frenchman will make his official debut with the Italian band next month at the IMSA’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, where he’ll pilot a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 entry run by Iron Lynx with new factory teammates Andrea Caldarelli and Mirko Bortolotti. Grosjean will also be centrally involved in the development of Lamborghini’s new-for-2024 GTP machine.

Iron Lynx will lead dual GTP/LMDh campaigns for Lamborghini spanning IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“First of all, it’s an honor to be joining Lamborghini, it’s such an iconic brand for everyone who loves cars, including myself and my kids,” Grosjean said. “On top of that, I am very excited about two things: the first is starting in Daytona with the GT3 which has been very successful in Daytona and a really good team like Iron Lynx and teammates around me, so that is going to be a nice discovery for myself.

“And then, later in the year developing the new LMDh which is a beautiful car – I’m lucky to have seen it – and an incredible project in endurance. It’s becoming a very exciting category with all the constructors coming. With Lamborghini being such a successful brand, I hope we can do well in the future.”

Although the vast majority of Grosjean’s racing experience has come in open-wheel cars, the 34-year-old made a detour into sports cars in 2010 when he made a half-dozen starts in a Matech Competition Ford GT that participated in the FIA GT1 World Championship, where two wins were earned, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We are very proud to welcome Romain Grosjean to the Lamborghini family, for this new and exciting period in the history of Squadra Corse,” said Lamborghini boss Giorgio Sanna. “He’s a driver with a huge amount of experience in various categories over the years and will be able to add a great deal of value to both our GT3 program, but more importantly, the development of our LMDh car as well. I am looking forward to seeing Romain out on track in Daytona which will hopefully be the start of a very successful partnership going forward.”

With Grosjean’s new Daytona drive with Lamborghini, Andretti Autosport could have its entire full-time line-up competing for different teams during the January 28-29 endurance event. Andretti’s Colton Herta is signed to BMW M Team RLL’s GTP roster, Kyle Kirkwood is expected to return to his Lexus GTD ride and Devlin DeFrancesco is rumored to be returning in an LMP2 entry.