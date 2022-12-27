RETRO: 1985 IMSA GTP at Road Atlanta

Videos

December 27, 2022

It was looking like another Porsche 962 onslaught until things got interesting at IMSA’s Road Atlanta 500km race, and thankfully, the 1985 IMSA GTP race turned into a fun one where two legends of sports car racing kept Porsche from completing a clean 17-race sweep of the season. 

