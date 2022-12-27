RETRO: 1985 IMSA GTP at Road Atlanta

It was looking like another Porsche 962 onslaught until things got interesting at IMSA’s Road Atlanta 500km race, and thankfully, the 1985 IMSA GTP race turned into a fun one where two legends of sports car racing kept Porsche from completing a clean 17-race sweep of the season.
IndyCar 8hr ago
Robb optimistic over 2023 IndyCar chances
The odds of having 2020 Indy Pro 2000 champion and 2022 Indy Lights race winner Sting Ray Robb on next season’s NTT IndyCar Series grid (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
IndyCar adds new front suspension piece for ovals
The NTT IndyCar Series hopes to keep more cars in action at oval events through the introduction of a new front suspension component. (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
2022 was about ‘breaking down egos’ at Mercedes, Hamilton says
Mercedes had to put egos aside and learn how to deal with failure in 2022, according to Lewis Hamilton. A dominant run that saw Hamilton (…)
NASCAR 10hr ago
INTERVIEW: Steve Phelps on how NASCAR is meeting the relevance challenge
Early in his tenure as NASCAR president, Steve Phelps found that conversations were always about how the sport was struggling. Four (…)
Insights & Analysis 11hr ago
F1 2022: The best and the rest
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship didn’t feature the engrossing title fight of 2021, but it had many intriguing aspects that deserve (…)
NASCAR 12hr ago
Stories that made 2022: The loss of Coy Gibbs
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER.com’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 12hr ago
Gooding & Co. reflects on a $212 million auction sales year
Auction house Gooding & Company has announced that 2022 was its second most successful business year since its founding in 2003, with (…)
Trans Am 12hr ago
Trans Am 2022: Milton Grant becomes oldest Trans Am champion in SGT
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli experienced a lot of firsts and records in 2022, one of the most notable being Brent Crews’ (…)
Formula 1 1d ago
Stories that made 2022: F1's Oscar Piastri saga
As the white flag waves on 2022, we asked RACER.com’s writers to reflect on the story from this year that resonated the most with them, (…)
Comments