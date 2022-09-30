Volt Racing on the rise to IMSA GTD in 2023 after MPC triumph

After winning the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship on Saturday, Alan Brynjolfsson wasted little time in announcing his future endeavors. With the No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 atop the standings, Brynjolfsson unveiled the team’s next program to be a GT Daytona entry.

“Well, I made a promise to myself that I don’t think you should move up unless you win a championship in the series you’re already in. We did that, so it’s time to move to GTD,” Brynjolfsson told the NBC Sports broadcast after the race.

Brynjolfsson is the Bronze-rated gentleman driver in the No. 07 Volt Racing program that carries backing from Brynjolfsson’s company Volt Lighting. He paired with Trent Hindman who has now won three IMSA championships including a GTD title in 2019 with Meyer Shank Racing.

“I’m really proud of Trent, it almost brings tears to my eyes because I’ve been working at this for six years. Racing is a big part of my life,” Brynjolfsson said. “The number one goal was always to get a championship and we finally did it and I really owe it all to Trent because I know when I hand him the car, he’s got all the tools and skills to bring it to the front.”

Hindman won his first IMSA championship, a GS title when the MPC series ran under the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge banner, when he was 19 years old in 2014. The 27-year-old explained that a championship has new meaning to him.

“It’s a lot different because when you are so young and have the opportunity to win a championship, especially in the GS level, ignorance is bliss a little bit – you’re not sure of what to make of it,” Hindman said.

“It’s been a long road with Alan and I. We’ve had a lot of tough races. We’ve had a lot of really good races, but to see this whole year come together, to see the development of this team, and Alan as a driver has been really, really gratifying.”