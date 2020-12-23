Road Shagger returns with Audi TCR

IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR class could be mistaken, at times, as the TCR Category Presented By Hyundai, thanks to the large volume of Veloster Ns found in the field. Proudly different and feeling defiant, the good-natured Road Shagger Racing Audi RS 3 LMS TCR team have announced its return to the class, and where its sights are set in 2021.

“After finishing as the top non-Hyundai in the standings for the second year in a row, Road Shagger Racing is out for [main Hyundai entrant] Bryan Herta Autosport blood in 2021,” the team wrote. “Gavin Ernstone and Jon Morley will be back behind the wheel of their Daytona-winning Audi RS 3 LMS TCR at the end of January. They’ll be looking to repeat their 2020 Daytona win with old-faithful, before switching over to their new car featuring Audi’s lightweight package and a sequential gearbox for Sebring.”

Ernstone is on the mend, however, which could hamper his Hyundai assault in January.

“Daytona won’t be without its challenges however, as Ernstone will be racing with a hopefully-not-broken-anymore foot,” the team added. “The timeline is tight, but doctors are optimistic the two fractures — picked up during training while running stairs — will be healed just in time for the race.

“Ernstone and Morley scored two wins last season and had two additional podiums on their way to fourth in the driver standings. Engineer Erik Petersen and crew chief Ben Kerrigan will both be returning, along with the majority of the other team members from 2020.”