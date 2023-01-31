Haas VF-23 set for February 11 shakedown

The first miles for the new Haas VF-23 will take place at Silverstone on February 11, in what is likely to be the first time the 2023 car is seen.

Haas has unveiled its new livery for this season – a predominantly black design in partnership with new title sponsor MoneyGram – on a previous car rendering. But the 2023 car will be running for the first time in a shakedown at Silverstone a week on Saturday before the car heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing from February 23-25.

This year will see Kevin Magnussen joined by Nico Hulkenberg as Haas looks to build on a more encouraging 2022 that delivered eighth place in the constructors’ championship and 37 points, with team owner Gene Haas believing it has strengthened its line-up to try and better that return.

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Haas said.

“We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points paying finishes. The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

Haas is the first team to reveal its livery for the coming year, with Red Bull set to follow suit with its launch in New York City on Friday, followed by Williams and Alfa Romeo next week.