Haas back in black with 2023 livery

Haas has unveiled its livery for 2023, with a predominantly black design as a result of its new title partnership with MoneyGram.

Gene Haas’ team becomes the first Formula 1 constructor to reveal the look of its 2023 car, with the VF-23 set to be largely black with white running up the nose and along the side of the engine cover. With red front and rear wings, the three colors match the MoneyGram logo but also are not a massive departure from past Haas designs.

The livery is shown on a 2022 car, with the new chassis first set to run at Silverstone in February before pre-season testing in Bahrain at the end of the month.

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing,” team principal Guenther Steiner said. “I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernized look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner.

“It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead.

“We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organization has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin (Magnussen) and Nico (Hulkenberg) we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”

Last year’s Haas design was an evolution of the livery launched with previous title partner Uralkali – a deal that was terminated before the start of the season due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and MoneyGram chairman and CEO Alex Holmes says the chance to draw up a fresh look was done in partnership with the team.

“It’s been thrilling to experience two global organizations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Holmes said. “We’ve collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing off of each of our unique strengths.

“As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we’re prepared to work closely together to reach new heights this year. The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”