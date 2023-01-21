Acura class of the field in Roar Before the 24 session three

The third test session of the Roar Before the 24 saw a much more stratified order of the GTP manufacturers. The Acura teams once again were quickest, followed by both Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s, the three Cadillacs and then the two BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8s at the bottom.

Tom Blomqvist topped the charts at 1m35.942s in the Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 before the car went into the garage for some brake work. The Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Acura spent significant time in the garage changing a fuel pump before emerging midway through the session — Louis Deletraz then setting the second-quickest time, 0.130s shy of Blomqvist — the Acuras quickest despite turning the least number of laps.

Nick Tandy was the quickest of the Porsche drivers with a 1m35.498s, only five thousandths slower than Deletraz, and just over a tenth quicker than Felipe Nasr as the No. 6 Porsche was ahead of the No. 7 for intra-squad honors. Sebastien Bourdais was the fastest Cadillac driver in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh ahead of Pipo Derani, as Action Express seemed to find some pace and split the two CGR cars. BMW M Team RLL brought up the rear in GTP, Connor De Phillippi setting the pace for the team.

Inception Racing’s Frederick Schandorff was the fastest of the GT contingent, putting the GTD No. 70 McLaren 720S on top with a 1m46.842. Kenton Koch was second in GT overall and GTD in the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG, followed – after a couple of GTD PRO cars – by Spencer Pumpelly in the No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage. Kyle Kirkwood (No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F) and Mike Conway (No. 93 Racers Edge with WTR Acura NSX) completed the top five.

TGM/TF Sport again was the top GTD PRO outfit, courtesy of Owen Trinkler’s 1m47.539s lap in the No. 64 Aston Martin. It was an Aston Martin one-two in GTD PRO, Ross Gunn a mere 0.025s back in the No. 23 Heart of Racing machine. Vasser Sullivan Lexus continued to show its pace, Mike Conway putting the No. 14 Lexus in third, followed by Jules Gounon (No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG) and Andrea Caldarelli with the first top-five appearance for the No. 63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2.

Teams are either having difficulty pulling pace out of the newest GT3 cars on the GTD and GTD PRO grids, or choosing not to show it. Teams running the Ferrari 296 GT3 have yet to crack the top five in any of the sessions so far, and the bottom of the timing screen for the third session was all 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, Jan Heylen leading them despite managing only a 1m48.951s lap in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche, two seconds off the top GT time.

Nicholas Lapierre topped the LMP2 field in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson at 1m38.877s, with Mikkel Jensen just shy of the car he previously drove, a quarter-second back in the No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA. Nicklas Nielsen, getting more prototype racing experience before he races the Ferrari 499P Hypercar in WEC later this year, was third for AF Corse in the No. 88 ORECA.

Dakota Dickerson was the quickest in LMP3, setting a 1m42.653s time in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier, followed by Matthew Bell in the No. 13 AWA Duqeuine and Nico Pino in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier.

UP NEXT: An hour-long session for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars at 3:10 p.m., ahead of the first full night session this evening.

