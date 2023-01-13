Turner expands to two cars, adding GTD PRO for MEC

Turner Motorsports has run a very successful IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD campaign in recent years, anchored by Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley. But as the team adds a second car for the Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD PRO, and with Foley recently promoted to Gold status and a contracted driver for BMW, the two will continue as anchors for the team but in two different cars.

For the endurance season, the No. 95 BMW M4 GT3 will race in the GTD PRO class with season-long co-drivers Auberlen, Chandler Hull and BMW driver John Edwards. Additionally, BMW driver Bruno Spengler will join the lineup for Daytona.

In the team’s familiar No. 96, Foley will spearhead the GTD effort with Patrick Gallagher in for the season. Michael Dinan will drive with them at Daytona and in the season’s endurance races. BMW driver Jens Klingmann will complete the lineup at Daytona.

“This year our GTD program will run like a well-oiled, well-tuned machine,” smiled Turner. “Look at that lineup. I am proud to have Liqui Moly and McIntosh on board in 2023. We are ready. We are prepared. It will be a whirlwind, but there’s no place like Daytona.”

In addition, the team with the pit sign guaranteed to make you hungry will have two M4 GT4s each each in the Michelin Pilot Challenge and new VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. The GS cars for Rob Megennis and Cameron Lawrence (No. 95) and Vin Barleta and Foley (No. 96) will be the new G82 M4 GT4s. Francis Selldorff and Barletta will be racing in the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

“I believe there will be a Turner BMW on track in almost every session. We will race in GTD PRO and GTD in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, two cars in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, and two more in the new VP Racing Sportscar Challenge,” said Turner.

All three series will get on track next Friday, Jan. 20 as the Roar Before the 24 gets underway.