Kirkwood completes No. 12 Lexus lineup for Rolex 24

IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood will complete the driver lineup for Vasser Sullivan Racing’s GTD-class No. 12 Lexus RC F for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, joining Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson.

“I’m super happy to be back with Vasser Sullivan for my third Rolex 24 At Daytona in the Lexus RC F GT3,” said Kirkwood. “Driving with the No. 12 car group will be a ton of fun. I’ve known all three drivers for a long time and with the addition of Parker Thompson, we’ll be a true powerhouse.

“Vasser Sullivan and Lexus always prepare race-winning cars, and coming off our win in the No. 14 car at Petit Le Mans last year, it will give the team momentum going into the first race of the 2023 season, which is also the biggest race of the year.”

Kirkwood has been a fixture with Vasser Sullivan in recent years, especially for the endurance races, but also captured the GTD pole and teamed up with Ben Barnicoat to score a GTD class victory in Detroit, marking the first career IMSA win for both drivers. Kirkwood also co-drove with Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth to earn the first endurance race victory for Vasser Sullivan and Lexus at Petit Le Mans last year in the GTD PRO class.