VeeKay returning for third Rolex 24

NTT IndyCar Series star Rinus VeeKay is returning to the Rolex 24 At Daytona with an eye on improving his second-place result from January in the LMP2 category. The Florida-based Dutchman will form one of the most formidable LMP2 lineups alongside Scott Huffaker, Mikkel Jensen and Steven Thomas in the No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA 07-Gibson V8 entry.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Daytona again,” VeeKay said. “The race to second place with Racing Team Nederland was one of the best experiences I had in my racing career so far. Thanks to that race, I’ve developed a lasting love for endurance racing. When TDS Racing approached me to race with them in next year’s Rolex 24, it was obvious for me to say yes.”

The Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar racer will be one of many familiar open-wheel names to take part in IMSA’s season-opening WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

“We are very pleased to be able to work with Rinus again, for this edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona,” said TDS Racing team manager Xavier Combet. “I appreciate Rinus for his professionalism and his motivation to win. Last year he showed his speed in LMP2, despite having little experience with the car. We are convinced that Rinus will strengthen the No. 11 entry and that, together with Steven, Scott and Mikkel, he’ll have a great chance to win.”