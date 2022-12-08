Foust, Gilmour set for Extreme E return with McLaren

McLaren has announced that it will retain Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour for its second Extreme E season in 2023. The duo joined the outfit ahead of this year’s campaign, which was not only McLaren’s first in off-road racing, but first in electric motorsport.

Gilmour, a New Zealand Rally Championship round winner, raced in the series in 2021 for Veloce Racing before moving over to become the first female driver in McLaren’s history. Foust — a four-time U.S. rallycross champion who also holds the win record in the category — made his Extreme E debut with McLaren.

“I’ve had an incredible first season with McLaren in 2022,” said Gilmour. “We’ve really grown as a team, and it was lovely to be rewarded with a podium finish in Uruguay! I’m excited to be staying with McLaren for 2023 and can’t wait to get stuck into some new races while educating our audiences about the damaging effects of climate change.”

Foust added: “It’s been awesome to be part of McLaren and Extreme E in 2022 and I’m thrilled to be racing again for the team in 2023. It’s been so much fun to race in some exciting locations with Emma and the team, while educating and inspiring sustainable action. I’m excited to see what 2023 holds.”

McLaren had a competitive first season in Extreme E, with three final appearances and a maiden podium in the season finale in Uruguay. The team had won on the road in Chile the round before, too, only to later receive a penalty for hitting a track marker.

“I am delighted that Emma and Tanner will remain with McLaren for 2023,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. “The pair have proven themselves to be strong teammates both on and off the track, which culminated in a second-place finish during the Energy X Prix.

“With a season of Extreme E under our belt, I am excited to see how the team develops during 2023.”

From next season, McLaren’s Extreme E program will fall under the umbrella of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, with the company combining the operation with its new Formula E effort under one roof.

“It’s great to be able to announce Emma and Tanner as our Extreme E driver pairing for next season,” said Ian James, managing director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing and team principal of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. “They have shown their pace, dedication and drive during the team’s debut season, and have been two driving forces in the team’s learning and development during that period.

“Next season we are hoping to capitalize on the foundations we have put in place over the last year. Having Emma and Tanner remain with the team will prove invaluable as we will aim to stay on that upward trajectory as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.”

Confirmation of McLaren’s 2023 Extreme E driver lineup follows the signing of Rene Rast and Jake Hughes for McLaren’s first foray into Formula E, while in Extreme E, Gilmour and Foust join Veloce’s Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor, and Andretti United’s Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings as confirmed drivers for next season.

The third season of the all-electric off-road series will kick off on March 11-12 in Saudi Arabia.