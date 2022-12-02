GS champs Brynjolfsson and Hindman moving up to GTD with Wright Motorsports

This year’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge champions Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman will move to the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in a GT Daytona entry with Wright Motorsports in 2023.

After winning the MPC title at Road Atlanta earlier this year, Brynjolfsson expressed his interest, and all but confirmed his intentions to expand his racing program. The Bronze-rated driver will keep his VOLT Racing program under the Wright Motorsports stable but will switch manufactures from Aston Martin in GT4 to a Porsche 911 GT3 R in GTD.

“We won the IMSA GS Championship last year and it is time to move up the GTD,” Brynjolfsson said. “I’m totally stoked to fulfill a longtime goal of racing in WeatherTech, America’s top series for professional sports car racing. Racing against the best drivers in the world is going to be a mega challenge but one that I have been preparing a long time for and a step I don’t take lightly.”

More IMSA! IMSA brings back traditional qualifying format for Rolex 24 RLL team president Phillips exits Tire truths: Michelin’s IMSA tire manager details differences between street and race rubber

The program is a full-season entry, including the endurance rounds. Additional drivers for the endurance races have yet to be announced. Wright Motorsports also hinted at further announcements of other racing efforts in the coming weeks.

For Hindman, the move is a return to the class where he won the 2019 championship with Meyer Shank Racing in an Acura NSX GT3.

“Alan and I have been working together for five years,” Hindman said. “Throughout that time, we’ve won races, lost others, but more importantly we’ve become as strong of a team as you can find in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, and now I’m proud to say, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship paddock.