VIDEO: BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP tour with Andreas Roos

Videos

September 23, 2022

Take a walk around the new BMW M Hybrid V8 with Andreas Roos, the brand’s head of motorsport, to learn about the twin-turbo V8-powered IMSA GTP machine that will be run by BMW Team RLL in 2023.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.

