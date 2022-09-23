VIDEO: BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP tour with Andreas Roos

Take a walk around the new BMW M Hybrid V8 with Andreas Roos, the brand’s head of motorsport, to learn about the twin-turbo V8-powered IMSA GTP machine that will be run by BMW Team RLL in 2023.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
Take a walk around the new BMW M Hybrid V8 with Andreas Roos, the brand’s head of motorsport, to learn about the twin-turbo V8-powered IMSA GTP machine that will be run by BMW Team RLL in 2023.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
The FIA has confirmed it turned down a request regarding a Super License for Colton Herta but insists it “continuously reviews” the (…)
BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team racer Michael van der Mark is looking to this weekend’s eighth round of the year’s FIM Superbike World (…)
The upcoming American Speed Festival presented by Comerica Bank at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, MI will shine a light on Shelby American, with (…)Powered by M1 Concourse
Justin Wetherill and Triarsi Racing came to Fanatec GT World Challenge America and GT America by a pretty typical route — through a one-make (…)
Team Penske is appealing the four-race suspension to Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 team members for the wheel that came off at Bristol Motor (…)
Motul Petit Le Mans will mark several endings, all leading to new beginnings. The obvious one is the culmination of the DPi class after (…)
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it shouldn’t be so difficult for IndyCar drivers to obtain the Super License required to (…)
Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the 2022 season, the team has announced. The Canadian has been with Williams since 2020 and (…)
As Lewis Hamilton is finishing his final answer of this interview, his words are particularly well-timed. “I’ll always be that thorn that (…)
Lewis Hamilton says the challenges he is facing with Mercedes in 2022 are likely to keep him racing in Formula 1 for longer than if he was (…)
Comments