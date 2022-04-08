VIDEO: Zak Brown at Long Beach in his Jaguar XJR-10

Zak Brown turns his first laps at the Long Beach Grand Prix in his 1989 Jaguar XJR-10 IMSA GTP machine.
Formula 1 8m ago
Norris tops shortened-FP3 after both Astons end in wall
Lando Norris took a shock P1 in Friday practice for McLaren, ending Ferrari’s stranglehold on Albert Park ahead of qualifying. Norris’ (…)
Formula 1 31m ago
Haas/Ferrari partnership facing growing scrutiny from rival teams
Haas is at the centre of a growing debate about the nature of alliances between Formula 1 teams, with several rival team bosses (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Albert Park reduced to three DRS zones due to safety concerns
Formula 1 has reverted to using three DRS zones for the rest of the Australian Grand Prix weekend, with the one on the flat-out run to (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Bourdais shatters record; puts CGR Cadillac on IMSA Long Beach pole
Records were smashed in Friday afternoon qualifying for Saturday’s 1h40m race for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the Acura (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Johnson in doubt for Long Beach after practice crash
Jimmie Johnson’s participation in the remainder of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been called into question after he suffered an (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Porpoising W13 still has potential in spite of poor start to F1 season - Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists he still believes the troublesome W13 car has significant potential despite its difficult (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Ilott setting his first baseline in IndyCar return to Long Beach
Returning to the first track on the calendar where he’s previously driven, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott was the big performer (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Pagenaud fastest in hot IndyCar Long Beach practice
Simon Pagenaud set the pace in a scorching hot opening practice session for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series round on the streets (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Elliot marches to pole for Saturday night Cup race at Martinsville
Chase Elliott was the fastest driver Friday at Martinsville Speedway in both practice and qualifying. Elliott will start from the pole in (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Keselowski says RFK moving on after penalty hearing
Brad Keselowski offered nothing but respect for NASCAR officials when finally speaking on the L2 penalty to his No. 6 RFK Racing team, (…)
