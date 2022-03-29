WeatherTech Racing switching to Mercedes for remainder of IMSA season

WeatherTech Racing is making a shift to the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the remainder of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Coming off a podium finish at Sebring, the team has taken the decision to run the No.97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support for the remainder of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship schedule.

Cooper MacNeil (Hinsdale, Ill) and a host of Mercedes-Benz Factory Drivers will contest the remaining eight GTD Pro races.

“Our performance in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Daytona and Sebring was the motivating factor behind continuing with it for the rest of the season,” MacNeil said. “We led the race at the Rolex 24 before our drivetrain issue, and then we had a strong podium finish at Sebring.

“We also have a winning history at Long Beach having won there in the Mercedes-AMG in 2017. We are going out west to see if we can repeat that win.”

Next up for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship is the Long Beach Grand Prix, April 8-9.