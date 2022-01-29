Mortara bounces back to win Diriyah Formula E Race 2

Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) led home Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) and his Venturi teammate Lucas di Grassi to win Round 2 of the Diriyah E-Prix, season-opening doubleheader of the ABB Formula E World Championship, to cap a storming race for the Monaco-based team.

Through the second round of Attack Mode power boost activations, di Grassi was able to position himself for a move on polesitter and then-leader Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) on Lap 16. The Brazilian accelerated around the outside of de Vries at Turn 18 and held the position, with Mortara also able make it through.

The Swiss then swept by his teammate for the lead a lap later, and there he stayed, fending off Frijns until the race came to an end behind the safety car after Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) found the wall.

“I would rather have been frustrated in qualy then win the race, then the opposite so that’s fully fine! What a day — especially after the mistake that I made in qualification yesterday,” related Mortara. “I am very glad to bring this win for the team. A one-three finish is amazing.

“It was a very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves because I didn’t have a lot of energy but neither did my colleagues around me. They were playing strategy, trying to attack me and make me consume, so I tried to keep my head cool and it worked.”

Andre Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) made amends after slipping down the order during Race 1 as the German battled to fourth. Lotterer jousted with Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) and Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) throughout and got the better of the pair, who followed the Porsche driver home.

Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) stealthily maneuvered from 12th spot into seventh at the flag to claim valuable points from a challenging situation.

Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing) fired off the line and back from a pre-race three-position grid penalty to finish eighth, with Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) in ninth.

Round 1 winner and reigning champion de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) was shuffled down the pack after the Venturis made their way through and following a pass by Vergne which resulted in some close contact. The Dutchman salvaged a point and 10th.

Mortara now sits four points ahead of de Vries at the top of the drivers’ standings, while ROKiT Venturi Racing heads the teams’ running by 11 points over Mercedes-EQ with Avalanche Andretti third.

Round 3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place in Mexico City on Saturday, February 12.