Photos: Friday at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Festivities kicked off bright and early Friday morning in the in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains as the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival roared to life. Vintage racing action was featured throughout the day at The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, while Mecum Auctions Chattanooga Sale and other happenings (outlined extensively in our recent preview) got underway as well.

Photographers Patrick Tremblay and Kenneth Midgett dashed throughout town to capture and share as much of the action as possible. Enjoy the sights and stay tuned for more throughout the weekend.

The 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival features the Concours d’Elegance, West Village Road Rallye, Mecum Auctions and The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend. Additional information may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

Festival tickets will be digital and are available online or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless, and there will be an additional charge of $10 per ticket.