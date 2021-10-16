Photos: Friday at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Festivities kicked off bright and early Friday morning in the in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains as the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival roared to life. Vintage racing action was featured throughout the day at The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, while Mecum Auctions Chattanooga Sale and other happenings (outlined extensively in our recent preview) got underway as well.
Photographers Patrick Tremblay and Kenneth Midgett dashed throughout town to capture and share as much of the action as possible. Enjoy the sights and stay tuned for more throughout the weekend.
Steve Kosin getting things moving in his 1953 MG TD. Photo: Kenneth Midgett / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
The West Village Road Rallye brought out cars of all shapes sizes and sounds. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
What a scene as Mitch McCullough (1965 Lotus Cortina ) puts in morning laps with the mountain fog in the distance. Photo: Kenneth Midgett / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Bill Rothermel chatting with Tom Cotter, Wayne Carini and Corky Coker about barn finds is one of the many panel discussions taking place throughout the weekend. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Mac McCombs navigating the chicane in his 1966 GT40 MKII. Photo: Kenneth Midgett / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
The Ragtime Racers are attention getters anywhere they go and they certainly add to the spectacle at the CMF. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Photo: Kenneth Midgett / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Setting off on the West Village Road Rallye. Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
“Did you see that one?!?!” Photo: Patrick Tremblay / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
Photo: Kenneth Midgett / Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
