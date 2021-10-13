PREVIEW: Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

It’s almost here! The second annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, featuring a variety of vintage racing action on an all-new two-mile race circuit and a number of other automotive-themed and family-friendly events, is set for this Friday through Sunday, October 15-17, in downtown Chattanooga, Tenn.

The late Jim Pace, an accomplished race car driver and the Event Chair and Chief Operating Officer of the inaugural 2019 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, will be honored in a pre-race ceremony ahead of the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on Saturday, which will include several racing groups limited to 12 competitors on track at a time.

Dynamic stunt driver Tanner Foust, who will make exhibition runs on the new two-mile race course, known as the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, in a brand-new Golf GTI. He will also be available for a meet-and-greet session and will take part in one of the panel discussions on Saturday.

The track entry is walkable to The Westin Hotel in West Village, home base of the festival. Offered this year are four 72-passenger open-air trams running between West Village and the track for those who wish to #GETINANDGO rather than walk.

“We want our second ‘annual’ event to be a true motorcar festival that includes all four significant aspects – a concours d’elegance, a road rally, a car auction and racetrack competition,” said Alexis Bogo, event advisor. “From the racing events and nightly street festivities in the West Village, to the proximity to the Tennessee Aquarium, Children’s Discovery Museum, High Point Climbing, and other family-friendly attractions, there will be something for everyone within walking distance, creating a unique family-friendly experience in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.”

Other events during the festival include fun for both children and adults: games, simulators, youth judging, Automobilia, Car Club gatherings, specialty displays, celebrities and special guests, panel discussions, and much more.

Concours and Pace Grand Prix entry lists may be downloaded at PaceGP and Concours.

Click here to download the overall event schedule.

Running concurrently with the Festival will be the Mecum Auctions Chattanooga Sale which kicks off Friday, October 15 at the Chattanooga Convention Center in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Featuring an estimated 600 collector cars and motorcycles, the two-day event’s varied docket has something for any taste, including a number of vintage race cars.

The 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival features the Concours d’Elegance, West Village Road Rallye, Mecum Auctions and The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend. Additional information may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.

Festival tickets will be digital and are available online or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless, and there will be an additional charge of $10 per ticket.