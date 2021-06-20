NASCAR disqualifies Elliott from Nashville after five loose lug nuts

Chase Elliott has been disqualified after Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway because of five loose lug nuts on his Chevrolet during post-race inspection.

Elliott will receive one point and placed last (39th) in the Ally 400 finishing order. He also loses the playoff point earned for winning the race’s first stage, and Kurt Busch will be credited with winning the stage.

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team crossed the finish line 13th. Elliott nursed his car to the finish after complaining of a potential loose wheel inside the final 25 laps. Running fifth at the time, Elliott chose not to pit but could not maintain his position.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Chad Knaus, vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports. “The lug nuts on the No. 9 were loose at the end of the race. At the end of the race Chase had a vibration. There were quite a few tire issues through the course of the day so they were hopeful that it was just a cord or something in the tire that was creating the vibration so they chose to run the race out. It’s unfortunate that the lug nuts vibrated loose on the left rear and now we are sitting here with a disqualification for the 9 team.”

No other penalties are expected for Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr.’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had one loose lug nut after the race. Truex’s crew chief, James Small, will be fined $10,000.