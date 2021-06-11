Ferrari Challenge onboard at Homestead with Marc Muzzo

Climb aboard with No. 13 Ferrari of Ontario P-AM2 Ferrari Challenge North America entry of Marc Muzzo for a lap of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Climb aboard with No. 13 Ferrari of Ontario P-AM2 Ferrari Challenge North America entry of Marc Muzzo for a lap of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
With three NTT IndyCar Series races under his belt, Romain Grosjean likes the idea of staying in the North American championship for 2022 (…)
Kevin Magnussen recorded the best lap of the day in Friday’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session on (…)
IMSA’s next-generation prototype class continues to go from strength to strength with the confirmation of a new LMDh program from BMW in (…)
The FIA World Endurance Championship made its debut in a new country (Portugal) and a new venue, as the Algarve International Circuit, (…)
One day after BMW M boss Markus Flasch took to Instagram to announce the brand’s long-anticipated return to prototype racing, more (…)
Extreme E is looking for two new events to close its inaugural season after postponing its South American races due to the ongoing COVID-19 (…)
Sean Creech Motorsports hopes to keep its LMP3 program afloat after Lance Willsey has chosen to call an end to his season in the No. 33 (…)
Tristan Vautier gave Cadillac early bragging rights at its home track by turning the fastest lap in the closing seconds of Friday (…)
McLaren has become the latest racing team to commit to Extreme E and will enter the all-electric off-road series in 2022. Extreme E aims to (…)
Comments