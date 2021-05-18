Audi, Porsche confirm Multimatic as LMDh chassis supplier

Audi and Porsche have confirmed their choice of chassis supplier for their upcoming LMDh programs. As RACER has written since December, the German auto manufacturers will make use of a new LMP2-based design from Canada’s Multimatic, which currently supplies Mazda’s race-winning RT24-P DPi.

“Multimatic is the most obvious and logical solution for us,” said Porsche Motorsport VP Fritz Enzinger. “We have known this highly respected company and its team of experienced professionals for many years and are absolutely convinced of the quality of their work. We don’t have to set up a completely new business relationship with them, but can hit the ground running.

“That’s vital and is exactly what is needed when developing a new racing car. It is imperative that we eliminate friction losses to ensure that we are able to do a perfect job and deliver what is needed fast. There’s another factor of inestimable benefit. One part of Multimatic, like our team partner Penske, is based in Mooresville in North Carolina. Short distances and direct lines of communication will be of tremendous help in the development of the future LMDh prototype and in competition.”

With the Multimatic chassis serving as the basis for Audi and Porsche’s IMSA and WEC LMDh campaigns, custom bodywork will be designed for both brands to differentiate the models. Revisiting another RACER note from 2020, Porsche was tipped to make use of a turbocharged V8 engine taken from its SUV line, and Audi was expected to fit the small and powerful four-cylinder turbo developed for its former DTM effort. More recent chatter suggests a single engine specification will be utilized across the Volkswagen Group LMDhs, with the turbo V8 mated to a 40hp kinetic energy recover system to form its hybrid package. Sister brand Lamborghini, and possibly Bentley, could also make use of the same chassis for future LMDh endeavors.

“This partnership with Porsche Motorsport is the culmination of thirty years of building our expertise in the area of competition vehicle engineering and development,” said, Larry Holt, Multimatic’s EVP of special vehicle operations. “It is a privilege to be chosen by Porsche for their next chapter in global hybrid prototype competition. The LMDh concept, and rules convergence between the FIA WEC and IMSA championships is unprecedented, and Multimatic’s commitment to the new model is all-in.

“The collaboration has already proven to be seamless and the enthusiasm of the team is palpable in every meeting. I am equally delighted with the recent Porsche Penske Motorsport announcement as we have enjoyed a long relationship with Roger Penske and his organization, as both collaborator and competitor. I can think of no better team, than our North Carolina neighbor, to campaign the new cars.”