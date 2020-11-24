Gooding Scottsdale Auction on Geared Online platform

With its Phil Hill Collection online sale opening Nov. 30, Gooding & Company announced Monday that it will conduct its annual mid-January Scottsdale auction on the Geared Online platform.

The Jan. 18-22 online-only auction will offer a selection of reserve and no reserve lots across an array of automotive history. An early sale docket highlight is a fresh-to-market 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose (photo above).

Gooding & Company will house all vehicles offered in the online auction at the company’s Southern California facility for on-site inspections by bidders.

