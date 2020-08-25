Renault withdraws Racing Point appeal

Renault has withdrawn its appeal against the Racing Point brake ducts decision having originally pushed ahead with the process.

Renault lodged the original protest against the legality of the Racing Point’s brake ducts, stating it was part of a wider desire to define constructor status in Formula 1 moving forward. After that protest was upheld, the sanctions handed out by the stewards left a number of teams unhappy – Racing Point was fined and docked 15 points, but allowed to run the parts in question for the rest of the season – and Renault duly lodged its intention to appeal.

However, despite confirming that intention before the Spanish Grand Prix some two weeks ago, Renault has now withdrawn its appeal.

“Renault DP World F1 Team confirms that it has requested to withdraw the appeals lodged against the stewards’ decisions in relation to BWT Racing Point F1 Team’s brake ducts.

“Beyond the decisions, the matters at issue were vital to the integrity of Formula One, both during the current season and in the future. However, intensive and constructive work between the FIA, Renault DP World F1 Team and all Formula One stakeholders has led to concrete progress in safeguarding the originality in the sport by way of amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations planned for the 2021 racing season, confirming the requirements to qualify as a Constructor.

“Reaching this strategic objective, in the context of the new Concorde Agreement, was our priority. The controversy of the start of this season should be put behind us, as we need to focus on the remainder of an intense and unique championship.”

The decision leaves only Ferrari appealing against the sanction in opposition to Racing Point, that is defending itself against the punishment. McLaren and Williams both lodged an intention to appeal but then withdrew before the FIA deadline.