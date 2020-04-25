Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

SVRA Video: Talks with Tony - Dorsey Schroeder

Denis Tanney/Motorsport Images

SVRA Video: Talks with Tony - Dorsey Schroeder

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

SVRA Video: Talks with Tony - Dorsey Schroeder

By 1 hour ago

By |

Tony Parella, CEO of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), speaks with his friend, racing legend Dorsey Schroeder via video conference in this episode of “Talks with Tony” presented by @GoSunoco.

Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home