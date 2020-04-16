Willy T. Ribbs lists top most-hated drivers in a talk with Tony Parella

In the video conversation below, majority Trans Am Series owner and SVRA President and CEO Tony Parella talks with Willy T. Ribbs (pictured at left above with Muhammad Ali) talks about his hit documentary movie “Uppity” — which was No. 1 on Netflix the week of its release — and goes deeper with stories about Trans Am and his rivals. Willy mentions a list of his top 5 most hated drivers, and goes on to talk about his SVRA VROC exploits.

Watch “Uppity” on Netflix, or better yet, order the DVD online to see the hilarious outtakes and inappropriate stories shared by his friends and competitors.

