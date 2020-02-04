CRANDALL: 20 reminders for 2020

If you listen carefully, you can just about hear cars firing the engine at Daytona International Speedway.

It is only four days until the NASCAR Cup Series gets a new racing season started with qualifying for the 62nd annual Daytona 500 and the Busch Clash. And like any season, there are plenty of talking points.

Kyle Busch looks to become the first back-to-back champion under the elimination format and the first repeat champion since Jimmie Johnson in 2009-10. Speaking of Johnson, this year is his farewell tour as a full-time driver in the Cup Series.

Championship weekend has moved out of Miami, just one part of a schedule reshuffling. Pocono is doubling up its race weekend and NASCAR has tweaked procedures across the board.

Need help remembering or keeping up with it all? Here are 20 reminders for the 2020 season, with links to more info as shown: