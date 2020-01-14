NASCAR overhauls short track and road course aero

NASCAR Cup Series teams will run a different aero package on short tracks and road courses this season.

Teams were given the updated technical details on Tuesday that NASCAR officials hope will translate to better racing. Last season, particularly at the short tracks, the series attracted criticism for what was viewed as a lack of action and a decrease in passing: there were just six lead changes between the two Martinsville Speedway races.

The aero package for the short tracks and road courses will now consist of:

Spoiler size of 2.75 inches (from 8 inches)

Splitter overhang of 0.25 inches (from 2 inches); approximately 2-inch wings (from approx. 10.5 inches)

Radiator pan – vertical fencing removed (dimensions of pan remain the same)

“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible racing for our fans, regardless of the venue,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “The 2019 Cup Series race package delivered some of the most exciting races on intermediate and larger tracks that our sport has seen, however we felt we could make improvements to short tracks and road courses.

“We believe we have found the right balance for 2020 that will allow teams to build off their previous knowledge of this package and showcase exciting side-by-side racing at tracks of all sizes.”

Tuesday’s announcement follows a commitment made by NASCAR president Steve Phelps to look at ways to improve the quality of competition at these types of venues. NASCAR will be crowning its three national series champions this year on the one-mile Phoenix Raceway oval.

The revised short track package will be used at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and Richmond Raceway. The road courses are the Charlotte Roval, Sonoma Raceway, and Watkins Glen International.