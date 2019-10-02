NASCAR reveals more details of ARCA/K&N integration plan

NASCAR and ARCA have announced additional details for the 2020 season as it fully integrates the ARCA Menards Series with the K&N East and West Series.

Four champions will be crowned under the ARCA Menards East and ARCA Menards Series West, ARCA Menards Series, and ARCA Racing Series Showdown.

It was previously announced at the East and West schedules will have six to eight races that crown separate regional champions. The West series (pictured) will continue with its traditional events at Irwindale Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and All American Speedway with the champion crown at ISM Raceway. Their season will start in Las Vegas.

The East Series will compete at Five Flags Speedway, Toledo Speedway, Watkins Glen International, New Hampshire, and again end its season at Dover.

The ARCA Menards Series will be 20 races on a variety of tracks from superspeedways to short tracks with the season starting at Daytona International Speedway. Talladega, Michigan, Chicagoland, and Pocono also remain on the schedule as down the season finale at Kansas Speedway.

ARCA and MAVTV also announced an extension of its television deal for select races. Along with its deal with Fox Sports, all 20 races will be broadcast live.

For the ARCA Racing Series Showdown, “10 races within the larger ARCA Menards Series championship will feature the best of the three series coming together to crown a Showdown champion.” The season will start with ARCA inaugural visit to ISM Raceway in March.

Other races will be Salam Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway, Elko Speedway, Bristol, Iowa, World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), and the champion being crowned at Memphis Motorsports Park.

“We cannot be more excited about 2020,” said Brandon Thompson, managing director, NASCAR Touring Series. “Both NASCAR and ARCA have worked extremely hard over the last year to provide a rules package and schedule that will serve as the foundation for the preeminent series for racing at this level.

“It was important for us to move the series forward while creating an environment inclusive for both the current long-term owners and drivers in the series as well as aspiring competitors.”

NASCAR says the rules package will allow any team with a car that meets the 2019 East, West or ARCA Menards Series rules to compete in 2020. Complete schedules for all four championships will be announced in the future.

“What first started as a friendship between Bill France Sr. and John Marcum nearly 70 years ago took a momentous step forward today,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “The amount of history and tradition these series are bringing together to form four elite championships for drivers is an amazing testament to the strength of this sport.

“We are proud and honored to be able to bring the ARCA sanction to the East and West Series and we are looking forward to working with the race teams, tracks, media partners, fans, and sponsors that have helped those series achieve their long-term success.”