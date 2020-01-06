Penske reshuffles Cup crew chiefs

All three Team Penske drivers will work with a different crew chief this season after the organization realigned its personnel.

Paul Wolfe (pictured) will work with 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano on the No. 22 Ford Mustang. A nine-year veteran of the series, Wolfe won the 2012 championship with Brad Keselowski. In 317 races as a crew chief – all with Keselowski – Wolfe has earned 29 career wins.

Todd Gordon will move from working with Logano to the No. 12 Ford Mustang with driver Ryan Blaney. Gordon had been paired with Logano for the last seven seasons during which time they won 21 races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, as well as the 2018 championship. He previously worked with AJ Allmendinger and Sam Hornish during the 2012 season.

Lastly, Jeremy Bullins transitions from Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang to the No. 2 of Keselowski. The 2020 season will be Bullins’s fifth full year as a Cup Series crew chief, and his first with a driver other than Blaney.

In addition to the crew chief changes, the road and pit crews for each team will follow their respective crew chiefs to their new positions. The spotters for the three drivers will remain in place.

“As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential,” said team owner Roger Penske.

“We are fortunate that we have three very strong leaders in Paul, Todd, and Jeremy, who work with experienced and talented crews. Pairing each of these winning teams with different drivers and cars should provide new energy and a fresh approach for the 2020 season.”

All three drivers made the NASCAR Playoffs last year and finished inside the top 10 in points. Logano was the highest-finish driver when he ended the year fifth in the overall standings. Between the three drivers, Team Penske won six races.