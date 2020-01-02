New F2 documentary series premieres

Taking a page from the successful documentary series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix — which Circuit of The Americas cited as a driving force behind increased ticket sales for its U.S. Grand Prix last year — F1’s principal support series now has a docuseries of its own. “F2: Chasing the Dream,” a five-part series offering a behind-the-scenes look at the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship, is available for a limited time starting today exclusively on F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access, F1’s streaming subscription service.

The series features all 10 Formula 2 teams and their drivers in a season full of dramatic highs and tragic lows. Like “Drive to Survive,” the new show’s focus is on the personalities of the sport rather than the racing itself.

