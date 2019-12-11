Gounon, Michimi join Meyer Shank Acura team

Meyer Shank Racing will make use of French sports car veteran Jules Gounon and rising Japanese-American driver Shinya Michimi to complete its No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 team.

“I’m really excited to get an opportunity to race for Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds in the 86 Acura this year,” said Michimi, who will contest the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. “I’ve been a long-time fan of the team dating back to the iconic orange and blue Riley DP days, so I really can’t thank everyone enough for this amazing opportunity.

“I competed in this year’s Motul Petit Le Mans, so I’m prepared to become a sponge and learn as much as I can from all the members of the team and drivers in order to be able to deliver the best performance I possibly can. Once again, I can’t thank everyone at Meyer Shank Racing enough for giving me this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting started at the Roar.”

Michimi used IMSA’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American to develop prior to a move to Japan last season where he raced in the Super GT series. He’ll join full-timer MSR drivers Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry, plus Rolex 24 At Daytona driver Gounon, at the early January Roar Before The 24 test.

“For me, MSR is one of the best teams in the U.S.,” Gounon said. “So I am really proud that Mike Shank chose me and I’m really looking forward to putting all of my effort toward helping the team and to help Mario and Matt start the season off strong. I have unfinished business with Daytona, so that is why I am really excited to come back.”