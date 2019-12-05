NASCAR shifts to ‘Premier Partners’ sponsorship model

Say hello to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Beginning in 2020, the premier series will be called the NASCAR Cup Series as the sports shifts to a new sponsorship model. The model ends seeing the Cup Series have a lone entitlement sponsor such as Winston Cup, Nextel Cup, Sprint Cup and most recently, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Announced Thursday morning, Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity will be what’s known as Premier Partners. The four brands will collectively own a presence connected to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race and NASCAR All-Star Race. The brands will also have a presence on the television broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, and other areas.

“This has been a monumental year for our sport, one highlighted by significant changes in our business model to ensure long-term viability and growth,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “As we begin this new chapter, we are joined by four incredible brands with deep-rooted histories across all levels of our sport. We are honored to have this elite group represent our NASCAR Cup Series for years to come.”

Busch Beer will continue to serve as the sponsor of the Busch Pole Award and will also sponsor a NASCAR Cup Series race in 2020.

Coca-Cola will continue to sponsor both the NASCAR Troops to the Track and NASCAR Salutes. It will also continue with its race entitlement of Charlotte Motor Speedway (Coca-Cola 600) and Daytona International Speedway (Coke Zero Sugar 400). Coca-Cola will now also be the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship trophy.

After becoming the “Official Insurance Provider of NASCAR” in 2019, GEICO will become the presenting sponsor for a select part of the ’20 season.

Xfinity will maintain its Xfinity Series entitlement sponsorship and also sponsor the Championship 4 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway. In addition to continuing the Dash 4 Cash program, Comcast Community Champion of the Year, and Xfinity Philadelphia Takeover, all three NASCAR champions will be hosted at Universal Orlando Resort for Xfinity Champion’s Day in November.

“This new model will provide our Premier Partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer. “Each of these partners have demonstrated their commitment to our brand-loyal fan base and we are excited about how these brands will elevate the NASCAR Cup Series.”