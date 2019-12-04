Rebellion Racing partners with Peugeot for WEC Hypercar

Longtime Swiss-flagged privateer LMP1 team Rebellion Racing has announced that it will partner with Peugeot Sport for the French marque’s upcoming 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar program.

Rebellion, which currently runs its own R-13 Gibson chassis in the FIA WEC, will form part of the factory program as part of this newly announced deal. The first rendering of a Peugeot Hypercar was released with the announcement (pictured above), the bodywork featuring “Rebellion Peugeot” and TOTAL (a former Peugeot Sport LMP1 partner) branding.

At this time it is not clear whether Rebellion will continue to race its R-13 chassis grandfathered in the WEC’s top class next season (the first for Hypercar Prototype) before Peugeot joins the championship.

It is also not clear how much involvement Rebellion will have in development and running of the program. However, Alex Pesci, Rebellion’s president, stated that “together we will build a car and team to compete” and Jean-Marc Finot, PSA Motorsport’s director, added that roles will be “split” between Rebellion and Peugeot. Notably, there has been no mention yet of ORECA, a rumored partner to this effort and current partner to Rebellion in LMP1.

“Peugeot has been behind some of endurance racing’s most memorable moments, with both petrol and diesel power,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Peugeot. “Today, we are turning our attention to a new adventure founded on hybrid-electrified technology. We were delighted to see how warmly the recent announcement of our participation in the series was welcomed, especially as this exciting shift in sporting and power-unit terms will accompany the launch of Peugeot Sport Engineered cars.

“I am very enthusiastic about this program, especially as we will be working in association with a major partner. Rebellion Corporation’s proven passion, quest for perfection and performance credentials fit perfectly with Peugeot’s own values, which are exacting standards, sharp design and emotion.”

Finot added: “The program will kick off in 2022 and we are extremely happy to be teaming up with one of endurance racing’s big names. Rebellion Racing’s experience of the FIA WEC will be a big asset as we put together the strongest possible team for our program, and this was corroborated by the team’s recent victory in Shanghai.

“The roles will be divided as a function of our respective competencies but we will form a single entity working out of Versailles-Satory.”