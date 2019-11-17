The Week in Sports Cars, Nov. 17, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (starts at 3m14s)
- WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (54m07s)
- General and fun (1h49m42s)
