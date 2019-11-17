Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in Sports Cars, Nov. 17, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • IMSA (starts at 3m14s)
  • WEC/AsLMs/ELMS/ACO (54m07s)
  • General and fun (1h49m42s)

