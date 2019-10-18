Motorsports Hall of Fame of America at Daytona open throughout Fall Cycle Scene weekend

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, October 18-20, in celebration of the annual Daytona Beach Fall Cycle Scene, and for the first time visitors will be able to purchase Hall of Fame-only tickets.

Visits to the MSHFA Museum usually are part of a tour of the Daytona International Speedway, but for Fall Cycle Scene adult visitors can tour just the MSHFA for $10, with Fall Cycle Scene wristband or ticket holders admitted for $5.

Children ages 5 through 12 can see the MSHFA Museum for $5 or free if they have an event wristband or ticket. Children 4 and under are free. A modified 60-minute track tour, which still includes the MSHFA Museum, is also available six times per day during the event.

“We are pleased to open our doors this weekend to anyone who has always wanted to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, especially those attending the annual Fall Cycle Scene activities,” said MSHFA President Ron Watson. “Since we honor every possible form of motorsport, including motorcycles, there’s something interesting and entertaining for any racing fan.”

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America honors achievement in all forms of motorized competition, with a total of 251 inductees thus far.

On March 17, 2020 at the Shores Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach, the MSHFA will hold its 32nd Induction Ceremony presented by Firestone.

The Class of 2020 includes NASCAR’s first-ever champion Robert “Red” Byron (Historic), flat track impresario Chris Carr (Motorcycles), early motorcycle racer, promoter and publisher Floyd Clymer (At Large), driver, official and safety advocate Wally Dallenbach (Open Wheel), Rick Hendrick, one of NASCAR’s most successful owners (Stock Cars), Daytona 500 champion Tiny Lund (Historic), Can-Am and Rolex 24 At Daytona champion Jacky Ickx (Sports Cars), quarter-mile racing legend “Ohio George” Montgomery (Drag Racing) and Baja 500 and 1,000 and SCORE World Champion Ivan “Ironman” Stewart (Off-Road Racing).

For more information, visit the MSHFA at http://www.MSHF.com or call (386) 681-6843.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is open seven days a week and is located at the Daytona International Speedway Ticket and Tours Building on International Speedway Boulevard, just outside of DIS NASCAR Turn 4.