Bowyer reaches extension to remain with SHR for 2020

Clint Bowyer will remain in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in 2020.

The organization made the extension official Thursday afternoon. Bowyer has been an SHR driver since 2017 when he took over the car from three-time champion Tony Stewart. He has two wins with the organization (both last season) and is 24 points out of a transfer spot going into the NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at his home track, Kansas Speedway.

“Clint Bowyer is a racer to his core who brings passion and energy to our race team,” said team co-owner Gene Haas. “He’s exactly who I wanted to drive my No. 14 car and we’re very happy to have him continue with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Bowyer, 40, made his 500th start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. In that time he’s earned 10 career wins and has finished inside the top 10 in points five times.

The ’20 season will Bowyer’s 15th full year in the series.

“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer said. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a race car driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people, which starts at the top with Tony and Gene. They know how to build some fast Ford Mustangs and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive ‘em.”

Bowyer will remain teammates with Aric Almirola, who announced his extension with the team last week, and Kevin Harvick who has said he has contracts signed through 2021.

Over the weekend Daniel Suarez said he feels good about his negotiations with SHR and that the next two weeks would be very important. Suarez joined the organization this year.