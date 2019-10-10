Almirola, Smithfield returning with SHR

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday it has renewed its partnership with sponsor Smithfield which will keep Aric Almirola in its No. 10 Ford.

Both Smithfield and Almirola joined SHR in 2018. Smithfield has been a long-time partner of Almirola’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after aligning with him in 2012 when he drove for Richard Petty Motorsports. It has been the main primary sponsor on Almirola’s car ever since.

“Aric is one of the most focused and determined drivers I’ve ever met, and he’s got the skills to match,” said Tony Stewart. “He’s taken the opportunity here at SHR and seized it. Keeping him as the driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang was a priority and we’re very happy to have it continue.”

Almirola has made the playoffs in his first two seasons with SHR and scored his second career win in the Cup Series last year at Talladega. He finished a career-high fifth in points last season after being eliminated in the Round of 8. This year Almirola failed to advance out of the Round of 16.

“I said when I first came to Stewart-Haas Racing that this is the opportunity every driver wants, and I’m obviously very proud to have it continue,” said Almirola. “Our relationship with Smithfield is strong. From the customers, to the retailers and all of the employees, we take a tremendous amount of pride in representing the Smithfield brand. They’re our biggest supporters and it’s what drives us every time we hit the racetrack.”

“The Smithfield brand has enjoyed great success with Aric Almirola and Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Michael Merritt, Senior Marketing Director for Smithfield Foods. “It’s a true partnership that performs on the racetrack, with retailers and our consumers. Aric resonates well with them because he’s genuine and, overall, a great ambassador for the company. He has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is today and we’ve been a part of that journey for nearly a decade, and the payoff from all that hard work has been amplified by Stewart-Haas Racing.”