Christian Rasmussen on winning the Indy NXT championship

Christian Rasmussen on winning the Indy NXT championship

By |

Presented by: Radical Motorsports

Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen clinched the 2023 Indy NXT title in dominating style at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and told RACER about the achievement that should land him in IndyCar.

Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.

Presented by:
RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is presented by Radical Motorsport. As one of the world’s most prolific sports car manufacturers, Radical Motorsport sets out to create a race-bred thrill-a-minute driving experience on the racetrack. The Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is the continent’s premier Radical championship offering exhilarating multi-class Le Mans style racing for a fraction of the price. Click to learn more.

, IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home