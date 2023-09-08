Friday IndyCar Laguna recap with Nolan Siegel and Marcus Ericsson

Presented by: Radical Motorsports

HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver Nolan Siegel and Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson join RACER’s Marshall Pruett to review Friday’s NTT IndyCar Series action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

