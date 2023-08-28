Vips joins RLL for remainder of IndyCar season

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has chosen Juri Vips to contest his first NTT IndyCar Series races in the No. 30 Honda. The Estonian finished sixth in the 2021 Formula 2 series with two wins and added another win in 2022 on the way to placing 11th in the F2 championship.

“I’m very pleased for the team to enter Juri in the Portland and Laguna Seca races,” said RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal. “Clearly, he was the lead Red Bull Junior driver a few years ago and exhibited a lot of talent, which we saw during the two tests he ran with us so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do on a race weekend.”

Vips will take over the No. 30 Honda formerly driven by Jack Harvey, which Conor Daly piloted last weekend to lead the RLL team home in 16th at World Wide Technology Raceway. The 23-year-old previously tested for RLL and will have the two races at Portland and Laguna Seca to showcase his talent to the team and series as he looks to establish a new career path in America.

“I’m super happy to get the opportunity with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and very thankful to Bobby, Mike [Lanigan] and everyone at the team,” Vips said.

“I haven’t been driving all year so the anticipation for this opportunity has been immense, but I’m really looking forward to starting again. We tested together at the end of 2022 in Sebring and it seemed like we just gelled. I got along with everyone and I really like the atmosphere at the team. Bobby’s also one to give second chances and I’m extremely grateful that he is giving me one and I really hope to bring a good result for him, Mike and the whole team.

“I hope I can prove myself and most importantly get them into the Winners Circle, which is always my main mission. I feel ready for these races, I think the tracks suit my experience and driving style and the car as well. I’ve already integrated myself with the team this year, doing some work for them on the simulator so I already know the people and feel very comfortable with everyone which is a big benefit for me as well.”