Sampey returning to NHRA in Top Alcohol Dragster

Angelle Sampey will return to NHRA competition later this season in a Top Alcohol Dragster for Antron Brown’s AB Motorsports Accelerate Program.

The team is an all-encompassing driver development program with Sampey being the first participant. Sampey, a three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion and the NHRA’s winningest female, completed the licensing process Aug. 23 in Indianapolis in the dragster driven by Jasmine Salinas.

Sampey will run three races — Dallas (Oct. 12-15), Las Vegas (Oct. 26-29) and Pomona (Nov. 9-12) — before preparing to go full-time in 2024. Mission Foods and GTTRX.com will back Sampey’s effort.

“I feel like I’ve been reborn,” Sampey said. “This is a fresh start for me. I told Antron that even if this would be the only time I ever get to drive a dragster, I would be happy with what I accomplished. I had an amazing time. Working with Jasmine Salinas and Scrappers Racing was a great choice. They all made me feel at home and comfortable even in the most uncomfortable situation I’ve ever been in. I simply cannot wait to do it again.”

Said Brown, “She really did a great job and you could tell she got more and more comfortable with each lap. What happens is, just like me, after the offseason when I get back into the car, it feels like a rocket ship. It feels day and night, stupid-fast because your body isn’t acclimated to going those speeds.

“So, for her to be back out after almost year and then to be in a vehicle that she isn’t used to driving that goes 100 mph faster, she did a great job. She went over 255 mph. We’ve got all the cobwebs out. Now that she’s got the gist of it down, it’s just going to be fine-tuning those small things and once she gets that, it’s going to be on.”

Sampey has not run an NHRA event this season after parting ways with Vance & Hines. However, she has remained engaged in the sport and at the racetrack as the ambassador for Mission Foods through its #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

Sampey could eventually become a teammate to Brown in a Top Fuel dragster.

“There’s not a chance I’d even think about driving an A/Fuel Dragster, let alone a Top Fuel car, with anyone else,” she said. “Antron is the only person I’d do this with. After last season, I called him for advice for starting my own Pro Stock Motorcycle team. He talked me into moving on. We both agreed that there was nothing left for me to accomplish on a motorcycle and it’s time for me to give four wheels a try. I’m so glad I did.”

AB Motorsports Accelerate Program will offer driver coaching and licensing opportunities, public speaking training, marketing guidance and technical support. It will be available for drivers and teams.

“We want to do whatever we can to help benefit the sport as a whole,” Brown said. “With the support of our partners, we have the opportunity to help other athletes level up. There are so many talented people in this sport who just need an extra boost to take that next step. Our goal with the AB Motorsports Accelerate Program is to offer that helping hand.”