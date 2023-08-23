Ride along with Martin Brundle’s 1985 Tyrrell 012 at the Monterey Reunion

Ride with Steve Romak as he wins the Historic Masters F1 race in Martin Brundle’s 1985 Tyrrell 012-Cosworth DFV V8 at last week’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.
Or click here to watch on YouTube.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Friday, August 25 Saturday, August 26 Sunday, August 27 Key: SDD: Same day (…)
Marcus Ericsson has been confirmed as Andretti Autosport’s newest IndyCar driver. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner will join the team at (…)
GMS Racing will cease operations of its Craftsman Truck Series team at the conclusion of the season. “During the past nine years, GMS Racing (…)
James Hinchcliffe has closed the open-wheel racing chapter in his life, although he’d welcome a call from Roger Penske asking him to (…)
Daniel Ricciardo says he is ready to attack the second part of the Formula 1 season after using the summer break to “feel the way I (…)
Circuit of The Americas is aiming for half a million fans during a race weekend from next year’s United States Grand Prix, according to (…)
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur wants to finalize Carlos Sainz’s future one way or another before the end of this season so both (…)
World Wide Technology Raceway’s will introduce the first-time use of Firestone’s alternate tires on an oval during the Saturday-Sunday (…)
Team Penske and A.J. Foyt Racing have forged a new technical alliance that should benefit both NTT IndyCar Series teams in the short- and (…)
