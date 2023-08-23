Rare Ferrari 412P sells for $30 million at Bonhams Quail Auction

Bonhams’ Quail Auction on August 18 achieved $30.25 million for the rare 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta making it the fourth most valuable Ferrari ever sold at auction. The result surpasses the previous record held by Bonhams for a 1954 Mercedes-Benz W198 for $29.6 million in 2013.

The subject of an exhaustive nine-year restoration, this 412P Berlinetta was returned to its original glory and also rendered it fit for the open road. Its current finish honors the racing history that began with Colonel Ronnie Hoare and his British Ferrari agency, Maranello Concessionaires Ltd., and extended to competing in the FIA World Championship, seeing it race at the Le Mans 24-Hours, Belgian Spa 1,000 Kilometres and in its home country at the BOAC 500 at Brands Hatch.

The announcement of this unique car brought international attention and spectacle with enthusiasts and collectors filling the Bonhams’ newly branded pavilion at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club during preview days. Over a thousand people gathered in the room to see the 412P reach the notable $30.25 million mark.

See the full story with more details of the sale at VintageMotorsport.com.