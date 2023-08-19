Ride along with Zak Brown in Dan Gurney's 1970 McLaren M8D

Ride along with Zak Brown in Dan Gurney's 1970 McLaren M8D

Ride with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in the 1970 McLaren M8D raced by the late Dan Gurney, as Brown competes at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion on August 19, 2023.

Or click HERE to watch on YouTube.

