New Vintage Motorsport celebrates 60 years of McLaren

In the August/September issue of Vintage Motorsport we explore some landmark eras and key moments of one of motorsports’ most enduring and storied teams, McLaren, as it celebrates 60 years since its founding.

A lot’s changed over those six decades, but it’s pleasing to see that McLaren, under the regenerative leadership of Zak Brown, is still competing in multiple series, with Formula 1 still at its core.

That’s exactly how Bruce McLaren planned it when he founded the eponymous Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Ltd. in 1963. By the time of his death in 1970, the team was active in F1, utterly dominant in Can-Am racing, building winning Formula 5000 cars, and embarking on an Indy car journey that would deliver three victories at the Indianapolis 500.

That McLaren is still involved at the top levels of motorsports today, albeit having gone through periods of fundamental change over the past six decades (not least its early 1980s transition into the Ron Dennis era), is very much down to the resilience and spirit of the team and its drivers in the months and years immediately following Bruce’s passing.

Teddy Mayer, Gordon Coppuck, Alastair Caldwell and Denny Hulme, to name just a few, carried the ethos, the DNA, the will to innovate and win instilled by Bruce, and took it into a glorious and extended period of growth and success.

