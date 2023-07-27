Mekies leaves Ferrari for AlphaTauri

Ferrari has confirmed sporting director Laurent Mekies is leaving the team this week in order to take up the role of team principal at AlphaTauri.

Mekies was named as the future team principal at his former team earlier this year, but an agreement had not yet been reached with Ferrari in regards to his release and start date. In an announcement ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Ferrari paid tribute to the racing director after four and a half seasons, saying “the entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years.”

As part of the restructuring that follows Mekies’ departure, Ferrari outlined the changes that will be in place at Spa-Francorchamps, with Mekies not attending the race.

“As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent’s duties on the pitwall will be carried out by Diego Ioverno, who takes on the role of sporting director,” a team statement read. “He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA. Ioverno is a veteran member of the Scuderia having worked in Maranello for the past 23 years.”

AlphaTauri has yet to confirm when Mekies will start work at Faenza, having previously said current team principal Franz Tost will remain involved to oversee the transition at the end of this season.