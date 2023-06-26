Huge lineup set for Lime Rock Park's Historic Festival 41

More than 250 vintage racing cars, from a 1927 Bugatti Grand Prix racer to a 1975 Kremer Porsche 935 IMSA GT car, will compete during the 41st Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park over Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31- Sept. 4).

MG will be the featured race group, celebrating the centennial of the first MG sports cars, with more than 50 vintage examples participating. Formula Junior, the training class for future F1 drivers in the 1960s, will have its own racing group, representing the largest gathering of its type on the East Coast in recent history. For the first time at Lime Rock, there will also be a full field of slick Sports 2000s.

The Featured Marque at this year’s Festival will be Chrysler and its famous Hemi engine. Known for its groundbreaking designs and powerful engines, Chrysler will display several rarely seen concept cars throughout the festival, including the Dodge Firepower, the Chrysler Atlantic and the Chrysler Turbine car, each promising a fascinating glimpse into automotive innovation.

The Park will also host Ralph Gilles, Stellantis’ Chief Design Officer for the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Maserati brands. Gilles, known for his significant role in the automotive industry, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the event.

Adding another layer of elegance to the Historic Festival will be Lawrence Auriana, the Honored Collector. Recognized for curating one of the greatest Italian car collections in the world, Auriana will share several of his extraordinary vehicles, including the Maserati Tipo 151 campaigned by Briggs Cunningham at Le Mans in 1962 as well a rare example of the stunning Alfa 33/2 Stradale coupe. The pair will join an impressive lineup of Ferraris, Alfa Romeos and Maseratis that will be featured in the Sunday Concours and on display all weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, The Park will celebrate McLaren’s 60th birthday, illustrious heritage and contributions to motorsport and innovation. The following day, The Park will host Sunday in The Park, which includes the Lime Rock Concours as well as the Gathering of the Marques. Entries for both events entries are now being accepted here.

“This year’s Lime Rock Park Historic Festival will be one of our most diverse ever,” said Skip Barber, Chairman for the event, “combining a set of important racing groups with an amazing lineup of Chrysler concept cars and many iconic Italian sports and racing cars from the Auriana collection.”

Historic Festival 41 promises to be an unforgettable weekend filled with captivating races, stunning displays and esteemed guests. Tickets for the five-day event are now on sale. Fans can save 25 percent on advanced tickets through Aug. 25. For tickets, click here.