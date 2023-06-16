Montreal Ferrari Challenge video preview

Take a look ahead at the weekend’s Ferrari Challenge racing action in Montreal alongside the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.
Formula 1 43s ago
Hamilton leads Mercedes duo atop extended Canadian FP2
Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have topped the mostly dry second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix. Dark clouds (…)
IndyCar 11m ago
Rossi tops Malukas in first Road America IndyCar practice
The NTT IndyCar Series’ return to a newly-paved Road America produced an incredible display of speed led by Alexander Rossi who (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Getting real: How simulators prep IMSA teams and drivers
Fifteen years ago, Sebastien Bourdais had his first experience with a racing simulator. Not a video game, mind you, but a complicated, (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Canadian GP FP2 extended after CCTV issue wipes out FP1
The schedule for Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix has been amended after a CCTV problem prevented running for all but four (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
First Canadian GP practice canceled due to CCTV failure
First practice at the Canadian Grand Prix has been called off after less than five minutes of running due to a local closed-circuit (…)
Opinion 4hr ago
IndyCar Silly Season update: Where do you go, Alex Palou?
Rumors are a funny thing. Given enough time, they can take on a life of their own, turn left and right, head in unexpected directions, and (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
F1 technical updates: 2023 Canadian Grand Prix
Williams and Aston Martin have the most notable upgrades at the Canadian Grand Prix, with a visually different car for Alex Albon. The (…)
Ferrari Challenge 5hr ago
Ferrari Challenge set to support Canadian GP in Montreal
Ferrari Challenge is set to make its traditional return to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for the next round of the Ferrari (…)Presented by: Ferrari Challenge N.A.
