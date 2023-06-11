Le Mans win 'unforgettable' for Ferrari chairman John Elkann

Ferrari chairman John Elkann says today’s victory for Ferrari AF Corse in the centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours was “unforgettable” for the Italian manufacturer.

The No. 51 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovanazzi pulled off a historic first win for the Ferrari Hypercar program this weekend in fine style. The trio survived multiple heavy downpours in the first half of the race, and a pair of late-race scares on pit lane when the car struggled to fire up, to beat Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID to victory.

The win — the first overall for all three drivers in the race and Ferrari’s 10th at Le Mans as a manufacturer — was also the first for the 499P in global competition and snapped Toyota’s five-year win streak at the event.

It was also Ferrari’s first overall win at Le Mans since 1965, when Jochen Rindt and American Masten Gregory led a 1-2-3 overall for the Prancing Horse aboard the North American Racing Team 250 LM.

“This has been an unforgettable day that I’d like to dedicate to everyone at Ferrari,” Elkann said. “After 50 years we have returned to compete in the highest category of endurance racing that has a place at the very heart of our story and that of all motorsport.

“We’re proud, indeed, to have taken Italy once again to the top step of the podium at Le Mans, celebrating in the best possible style the centenary of the most important race of its kind in the world.

“This victory that Antonello Coletta (Ferrari’s endurance program boss), Amato Ferrari (owner of AF Corse) and the entire team, from our mechanics to our drivers, have achieved today in such challenging conditions — because of the 24-hour duration, the unpredictable weather and the impressive strength of our competitors — serves as an example for us all.

“The emotions they have given to our Tifosi on a great day that brings together past, present and future, is also a reminder of the importance of finding the courage and the humility to always improve.

“Full of enthusiasm and joy, I’d like to thank all our colleagues who have given us this extraordinary victory — a success that we celebrate with all of our Tifosi and with our country.”